Singapore’s Changi Airport redevelopment features ATDC’s security grilles

ATDC’s security grilles needed to complement the heritage facade as well as enhance the contemporary Asian theme at Changi Airport

Security grilles from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were supplied for installation at the Changi International Airport in Singapore. The prestigious project was part of a massive expansion programme at the Changi Airport to increase capacity to 135 million passengers per year by 2025. The expansion project encompasses new retail space, hotels, airport facilities, parking facilities and a third runway.

ATDC worked closely with procurement specialist JEB Asia to supply their unique security grilles to eight tenancies at the airport. The brief sought security grilles that would both complement the heritage facade as well as enhance the contemporary Asian theme. The security grilles were also required to occupy minimal storage space when unlocked and opened.

ATDC’s S07-2 side-by-side retractable security grilles, considered one of the most space-efficient commercial door systems currently available on the world market, were specified for the Changi Airport application.

By installing the top tracks of the security grilles in a parallel tandem top track configuration, ATDC was able to offer a lock-up solution that occupied a mere 8 per cent of the daylight opening spans of these tenancies. Using seamless up/down locking mechanisms, ATDC was additionally able to provide a lock-up solution over considerably wider spans without the need for any cumbersome removable mullions or floor tracking to contain these doors. The locking mechanisms on the security grilles also had to be keyable to the specific master keying system at Changi Airport.

ATDC’s security grilles were supplied in a custom precious silver pearl powder-coated finish to blend in with the general finishes of the immediate surroundings of the airport. Standard ATDC stock finishes include pearl white or satin black, although any Dulux powder-coat finish can be achieved to match any individual colour scheme.

All the security grilles were custom designed and fabricated to specific sizes based on the dimensions detailed in the architectural and engineering drawings. The grilles were attached to structural support frames designed in advance by JEB Asia in conjunction with ATDC. The installation was successfully completed to the full satisfaction of the Changi Airport authorities.

ATDC sells their security grilles in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional areas across Australia including Townsville, Darwin, Hobart, Newcastle and Geelong. ATDC also has a thriving export business with their security grilles now being sold throughout South East Asia and the Asia Pacific region (including Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia), as well as the UAE, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

