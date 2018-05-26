Shopfront security doors deter break and entry at pharmacies

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Shopfront security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) are in high demand following new government legislation that now requires all codeine containing products to be sold in pharmacies only against a medical prescription.

An opiate typically used to treat mild levels of pain, codeine is also used in the treatment of diarrhoea. The new government legislation effective from 1 February 2018, will also affect many well-known household brands such as Panadeine and Nurofen Plus, which now require a doctor’s script.

This decision was made by the Therapeutic Goods Administration on the basis that codeine is an opioid drug and can lead to opioid tolerance, dependence and even death.

As a leading national Australian security door and barrier supplier, ATDC has recently seen a significant increase in enquiries for their shopfront security doors from pharmacies seeking to prevent the rising incidence of break and entry. According to pharmacy clients, the rising crime is a direct result of the new codeine related legislation making these products more valuable on the street for re-sale by criminal elements. Even prior to this legislation, pharmacies have been a natural target for criminals, given the nature of their stock.

Along with traditional smash and grab attempts, criminals are also attempting ram-raiding techniques using vehicles. Pharmacists are, therefore, seeking advice on methods of deterring forced entry through the pharmacy shopfront doors and windows.

ATDC has been supplying their shopfront security doors to secure the premises of several pharmacies across the country, having previously been a preferred supplier to the Pharmacy Guild of Australia.

ATDC’s S06 shopfront security door is compliant with the Australian Standards for sliding security doors, having been tested in an independent NATA laboratory against dynamic impact, anti-jemmy and pull force testing.

Key features of S06 shopfront security doors include top hung design with a full metal frame, secure locking and high tensile strength material; ability to fold back out of sight when not in use during trading hours, helping maximise visual display of merchandise; and innovative side stack storage options minimising impact on retail space.

ATDC offers a comprehensive range of security doors suitable for securing retail, commercial, industrial and even residential environments.

ATDC’s full range of shopfront security doors is available for sale in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as across all regional towns in Australia. They are also available for export to the Pacific Islands, South East Asia, the Asia Pacific and the UAE.

For further information, please contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website at www.trellisdoors.com.au.