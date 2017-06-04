Security365 security plantation shutters for high rise buildings

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) presents Security365 security rated plantation shutters ideal for securing windows, patio doors, sliding glass doors and patio enclosures for strata units in high rise apartment buildings.

Security365 security plantation shutters are fabricated from heavy duty reinforced aluminium extruded sections locked into full metal frames and supplied with an anodised finish. Security365 is ideal for installation on the external facade of buildings as they can withstand high winds and extreme sun as well as rain, storms and dust.

ATDC’s security plantation shutters are protected against warping, cracking, fading and degradation with their longevity and durability further enhanced by a professional UV-resistant powder-coated finish, which can be colour matched to suit almost any environment. More information on the high grade materials used in the construction of these security shutters is available on the ATDC website.

ATDC’s Security365 security plantation shutters offer multiple benefits in high rise installations including fire resistance; privacy and shade; optional detachable flyscreens keeping insects at bay; adjustable louvres enabling control of the exact amount of sunlight, breeze or fresh air allowed inside; and security rating under Australian Standards for security doors.

To preserve the panoramic views of high rise apartment units, the Security365 offers a hinging or bifolding multi-track option permitting the shutters to fold back and become almost invisible. Find out from this installation how ATDC’s security plantation shutters will preserve your views.

ATDC recently installed their Security365 security plantation shutters throughout a high rise apartment block overlooking the Brisbane River. Involving the replacement of all the previously installed timber and plastic shutters, which had badly degraded over time to a level where they were almost inoperable, the project demanded extremely challenging logistics in getting the heavier grade Security365 security plantation shutters up to the higher level apartments. Scaffolding was erected to overcome the restricted access as well as to minimise disruption to apartment residents.

ATDC’s professional installation team was able to work safely at heights and in extremely trying weather conditions. The project also involved obtaining council permits and the lodging of a development application. The project was completed to the satisfaction of the apartment owners who also felt that ATDC’s stylish security plantation shutters actually enhanced the appearance of the building. Read more about the excellent weathering qualities of ATDC’s security plantation shutters.

ATDC’s Security365 security plantation shutters are also recommended as an elegant and high security solution for commercial and retail applications such as retail display windows, showroom windows, hotel sliding doors and patio doors, office suites and office buildings, restaurants, bars, schools, universities, and heritage facades among many more.

For further information, contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website.