Security shutters installed for EB Games at Kmart, Hastings

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently completed the installation of security shutters for EB Games at Kmart Plaza in Hastings, Victoria. Headquartered in Eagle Farm, Brisbane, EB Games is an Australian video game and computer software retailer, operating a network of nearly 500 stores throughout Australia and New Zealand and employing over 5000 staff.

Following a series of break-ins and the associated costs of replacing the stolen merchandise, loss of trade and storefront repair costs, the EB Games Group decided to install ATDC’s Australian Standards security rated S06 security shutters as a deterrent against future break-and-enters.

Burglary incidents are increasing across the retail segment in Australia with stores facing frequent break-and-enters; ram-raiding is a common technique employed by burglars using high speed vehicles to target retailers selling valuable merchandise such as computer software, video games, jewellery, alcohol, tobacco, pharmacy merchandise and the like.

ATDC, a trusted security licensed company with a long and successful trading record stretching back to 1984, has been approached by several retailers for a secure and aesthetic solution. ATDC’s security shutters not only secure the premises but also maximise the customer-friendly retail environment by avoiding the typical fortress-like effect.

ATDC’s security systems fold back compactly out of the way when not in use so as to be almost invisible; at night they provide a formidable level of security while still allowing merchandise to be displayed to the public.

Several blue chip retailers are recognising the deterrent value of ATDC’s security shutters including household names such as Woolworths, BWS, Flight Centre, BP, Repco, Reece Plumbing Group, Telstra, and Harvey Norman among many more.

Conventional security solutions such as high tech digital CCTV cameras, base alarms and other electronic surveillance equipment may be useful but will not prevent intruders from breaking into stores. ATDC’s premium grade expandable security shutters offer an inexpensive and reliable deterrent – a fact even recognised by insurance companies as they penalise those companies that haven’t installed these shutters or alternatively are reducing premiums for those that have installed them.

For more information on ATDC’s comprehensive range of security shutters for commercial and industrial applications, visit ATDC’s website or contact the company toll free from anywhere in the country on 1800657435.

ATDC’s security shutters are currently sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional towns across the country including Newcastle, Geelong, Wollongong, Townsville, Darwin, Hobart, Sunshine and Gold Coast regions. They are also exported to South East Asia, the Asia Pacific, Pacific Islands, New Zealand and the UAE.