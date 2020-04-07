Search
Security shutters for businesses at risk during lockdown
Security shutters for businesses at risk during lockdown

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 07 April 2020
article image Security barriers for businesses
028723 2800

Visit Website

As countries go into lockdown mode in their fight against the deadly Coronavirus, the global economy is taking a big hit with businesses shutting down and job losses on the rise. An increase in crime is also being observed in many places, with incidents of looting and break-and-enter featuring in many news reports.

Businesses at risk that require protection include not only those already in lockdown (such as pubs, clubs and many retailers) but also entities providing essential services including pharmacies, bottleshops and liquor stores, supermarkets, manufacturing companies and many more.

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) is offering its unique range of security shutters to protect businesses at risk with a quick turnaround on delivery anywhere in Australia.

ATDC’s qualified personnel are on hand to assist you and tailor your security needs to your particular requirements.

For further information, please call ATDC now from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website

