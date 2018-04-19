Security roller shutters installed at prestigious Sydney school

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their heavy duty security roller shutters at the prestigious Moriah College, a leading private school in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

ATDC supplied and installed the RS6 high density security roller shutters complete with slimline overhead pelmet boxes and a 6-metre span in one section without the need for unwieldy removable mullions.

Working closely with project managers Northcliff Construction Group, ATDC installed these high grade roll formed roller shutters with their 77mm gauge heavy profile in a white powder-coated finish to blend in with the surrounding décor of the school premises. The shutters are available in a full range of powder-coated finishes to match the Dulux range.

ATDC’s RS6 high density security roller shutters installed at the school are electrically operated with secure key switch operation. Key features also include parachute safety brakes installed as an operational precaution, given the large size of the shutters in a school location; option for remote controlled operation ensuring ease of convenience by utilising high tech satellite motors, satellite transmitters and receivers; and partly solid slats with some punched slats on the shutters allowing the necessary ventilation and free flow of air.

ATDC’s RS6 security roller shutter comes with an enclosed pelmet box that can accommodate wide expanses in a single span. The only security roller shutter on the Australian market to have this feature, it ensures both operational and cost saving advantages for the customer. The customer also needn’t build in expensive bulkheads to conceal the unsightly open overhead roll.

ATDC’s cutting edge security roller shutters are now available for supply and installation in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra and Perth as well as Newcastle, Geelong, Townsville and all regional towns across the country.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial and residential security roller shutters, please contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website.