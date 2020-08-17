Security doors for factories, warehouses and distribution centres

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) offers a unique range of security doors and shutters designed to secure commercial and industrial facilities such as factories, warehouses, corporate parks, and logistics and distribution centres.

ATDC recently installed its heavy duty S06 trellis security doors and shutters for Flower Park at Smeaton Avenue, Dandenong South in Melbourne’s outer south eastern suburbs. The S06 trellis security doors and shutters were fitted to the front entry glazed doors and windows at all 12 factory units in this corporate park.

Compliant with the relevant Australian Standards, ATDC’s sliding security doors fold completely out of the way when not in use, eliminating any obstruction to the front entry doors and windows during business hours. When closed and locked at night, they provide the factory units with a formidable level of security.

Featuring triple contact security rated locking mechanisms and full metal frames, these doors are increasingly becoming the product of choice for security-conscious landlords and tenants.

