Security doors for barber shops and salons

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 07 October 2020
article image ATDC’s security barriers installed at House of Barbers at Macarthur Square in Campbelltown
Barber shops are coming up across Australia not only at major shopping centres but also in neighbourhood centres, strip malls and standalone stores.

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has observed a huge demand for their popular security doors and shutters from these barber shops as well as from hairdressing and beauty salons.

This popular demand is primarily attributed to the appeal of ATDC’s heritage-looking old style security doors and shutters that retract sideways out of the way when not in use so as to be almost totally invisible. ATDC’s doors enhance the heritage look and feel of these outlets.

ATDC’s security doors were recently installed for House of Barbers at Macarthur Square in Campbelltown. Camden Park Constructions served as the project managers for the installation.

For further information, please visit ATDC’s website or contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

