Safety fencing controls access at American Airlines gate in Sydney

Safety fencing from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) is controlling access to the American Airlines departure gate at Sydney International Airport. ATDC recently installed their safety fencing to restrict access and pedestrian traffic at the departure gate during specific hours of the day.

ATDC has installed thousands of metres of safety fencing in multiple locations at Sydney’s international as well as domestic airports for various applications including screening off shopfronts, restricting access to the large duty-free merchandise area during closing hours, screening off work-safe areas for OH&S purposes, securing Customs areas of the airport, access control to areas for screening of carry-on luggage and other security locations, and securing entry to bonded warehouses for freight.

Being mobile, trackless and freestanding, ATDC’s safety fencing requires no headroom or overhead support while the unlimited width allows flexible installation.

Key features of ATDC’s safety fencing include toughened steel sections; wall mounted and floor mounted locking options; compact, safe and easy to operate, running on a series of heavy duty 75mm rubber non-marking thermoplastic bottom wheels; and standard height modules of 2020mm or 2520mm with option for custom heights for specific applications.

In addition to steel, ATDC’s safety fencing is also available in aluminium for use in highly corrosive marine environments. The aluminium barriers come in clear anodised and UV-resistant Dulux powder-coated finishes to provide enhanced anti-corrosion performance.

ATDC’s safety fencing is OH&S tested and also independently tested in an approved NATA laboratory to meet Australian Standard AS 4687-2007 Temporary Fencing and Hoardings. The safety barriers have also been successfully tested for emergency egress under the BCA.

ATDC’s safety fencing systems are sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as all regional towns across the country including Newcastle, Wollongong, Geelong, Townsville, Hobart and Cairns. ATDC’s portable barriers are also being successfully exported.

