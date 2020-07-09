Roller shutters with roll up flyscreens for protection and ventilation

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) presents a new range of commercial roller shutters featuring spring operated roll up flyscreens for use in reception and servery applications.

ATDC recently installed heavy duty commercial roller shutters in the canteen at Shalvey Public School in New South Wales.

Individual spring operated roll up flyscreens installed directly behind the roller shutters act as a deterrent to vermin while still providing ventilation when the shutters are in the open position. The flyscreens have their very own 80mm slimline overhead pelmet box.

These commercial grade roller shutters are ideal for installation in applications with restricted height openings such as countertops, serveries, reception counters and canteens since they roll up into a very unobtrusive, slimline overhead pelmet box.

At the Shalvey Public School project, the heavy duty extruded aluminium roller shutters are electrically operated with key switch operation to restrict access to unauthorised persons. The shutters are powdercoated in a high quality primrose gloss Dulux finish.

The Wetherill Park-based Every Trade Recruitment and Construction served as the project managers for the installation.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial roller shutters, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.