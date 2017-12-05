Riverboat Postman’s Brooklyn office fitted with ATDC’s folding security doors

Aluminium folding security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company were recently installed at the new main office distribution point for the Riverboat Postman in Brooklyn. The Hawkesbury Mail Boat, popularly known as the Riverboat Postman, has been delivering mail and other essential items since 1910 to the settlements located upriver from Brooklyn, which is about an hour’s drive from Sydney.

Situated directly above the water in Brooklyn, Riverboat Postman’s new distribution point was recently fitted with folding security doors from ATDC. The aluminium folding security doors were found suitable for the marine environment.

ATDC’s cutting edge aluminium folding security doors are perfect for marine grade environments where the atmosphere has an extremely high saline content. These security doors are recommended for applications in beachside and riverside homes as well as outdoor restaurants, cafés, shops and similar public and commercial premises.

ATDC offers aluminium folding security doors in three different styles: the S09 Alumax and the S10 Aluminium T-max as well as the S04-1 ALU trackless door. The world class S09 Alumax incorporates stainless steel fixings and concealed stainless steel rivets. Both S09 and S10 folding security doors are fully framed with triple contact locking points while the S04-1 ALU is a mobile and trackless system with multi-point locking options.

Common features across all of ATDC’s aluminium folding security door systems include marine grade aluminium construction offering strength, excellent aesthetics and world class corrosion resistance; and ability to fold sideways almost entirely out of the way and out of sight when unlocked and open.

ATDC’s aluminium folding security doors are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional towns across the country including Newcastle, Geelong, Darwin, Townsville, Cairns and Hobart. ATDC’s aluminium folding security doors are also being successfully exported to South East Asia, the Asia Pacific, the UAE and the Pacific Islands.

