Retractable security shutters specified for luxury resort in Barbados

Retractable security shutters by The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were recently exported from Australia to Barbados for a luxury resort project.

Specified by Elements Architecture Ltd of St James, Barbados, ATDC’s S09 retractable security shutters were supplied to the internationally renowned Paradise Seeker Group, which specialises in luxury resort accommodation. These security shutters were specified mainly for their weathering and anti-corrosive properties as well as their first class finish and high end appeal.

Key features of ATDC’s S09 retractable security shutters supplied for the Barbados project include anodised aluminium construction, powder-coated in a Matt Dark Bronze Finish to match the surrounding aluminium window frames; stainless steel rivets and fixings to ensure longevity in the highly corrosive marine environment; high security 3-way locking mechanism, which can be easily keyed to master security systems; fully framed and retractable design with the shutters folding back out of the way and out of sight when not in use, maximising views; and fully ventilated shutter allowing free flow of fresh air and permitting maximum sunlight penetration into the rooms being secured.

ATDC’s retractable security shutters are exported throughout the Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands and the UAE. They are also available locally throughout Australia. For further information, please ring ATDC toll free on 1800 657 435 or for export enquiries from outside the country, please ring 61 2 87232800.