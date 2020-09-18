Search
Home > Retractable security doors and shutters for educational facilities
Related Supplier News
Security shutters for businesses at risk during lockdown
Security shutters for businesses ...
ATDC is offering its unique range of security shutters to protect businesses at risk with a quick turnaround on delivery anywhere in Australia.
DIY lockable doors to secure business premises
DIY lockable doors to secure business ...
With cities and towns going into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, business owners are rushing to secure their business premises against break-ins.
Curved security door installed at Deakin University
Curved security door installed at ...
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their curved security door at the Burwood Campus of Deakin University.

Retractable security doors and shutters for educational facilities

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 18 September 2020
Supplier News
article image ATDC's S06 model security door installation was part of the current redevelopment project at the Balcatta school
logo
028723 2800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Heavy duty retractable security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were recently installed at the Balcatta Senior High School in Perth to secure the entry and exit areas.

Specified by the Western Australia office of Hassell Architects, the S06 model security door installation was part of the current redevelopment project at the Balcatta school.

The heavy duty security doors feature multiple up/down locking mechanisms, allowing the school to achieve seamless lockup without the need for any cumbersome floor tracks or their attendant trip hazard risks. These large security doors, measuring nearly 4700mm wide x 3800mm high are very easy to operate and extremely effective in securing schools, universities, colleges, kindergartens, TAFE institutes and similar educational facilities.

The Balcatta based PS Structures served as the project managers for this installation.

For further information on ATDC’s range of retractable security doors and shutters, please visit their website or contact them toll-free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Security Doors Security Shutters Retractable Barriers