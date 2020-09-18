Retractable security doors and shutters for educational facilities

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Heavy duty retractable security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were recently installed at the Balcatta Senior High School in Perth to secure the entry and exit areas.

Specified by the Western Australia office of Hassell Architects, the S06 model security door installation was part of the current redevelopment project at the Balcatta school.

The heavy duty security doors feature multiple up/down locking mechanisms, allowing the school to achieve seamless lockup without the need for any cumbersome floor tracks or their attendant trip hazard risks. These large security doors, measuring nearly 4700mm wide x 3800mm high are very easy to operate and extremely effective in securing schools, universities, colleges, kindergartens, TAFE institutes and similar educational facilities.

The Balcatta based PS Structures served as the project managers for this installation.

