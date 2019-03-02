Rapid roll high speed doors for beverage wholesalers

Rapid roll high speed doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) are providing beverage wholesalers an effective solution for their refrigeration facilities. Suitable for use in cold and dry storage environments, these high speed doors are offering the assurance of operational efficiency in terms of refrigeration, energy use, safety and air control.

Rapid roll high speed doors are designed to operate at fast cycles to maximise productivity, safety and energy efficiency. They have an added advantage over swing/hinge doors by allowing control over pressure, temperature and energy use within the cold storage facility.

Beverage wholesalers can also choose high speed doors that can withstand impact from warehouse equipment such as forklifts. In the event a forklift drives into these doors, they can reload themselves back into their tracks and continue operating as normal. This minimises costly maintenance and prevents a situation where goods need to be temporarily relocated to suitable temperature rooms.

For further information on rapid roll high speed doors, please contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit the ATDC website.