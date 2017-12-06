Preferred supplier of portable fencing to BWS store chain

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) is the preferred supplier of portable fencing to the BWS liquor group across Australia. An Australian chain of liquor stores owned by Woolworths’ Endeavour Drinks, BWS (Beer Wine & Spirits) is Australia’s largest retailer of liquor with well over 1400 stores countrywide.

ATDC’s portable fencing is being installed at BWS stores as shopfront door closures inside shopping centres and also as store dividers within Woolworths supermarkets where it is used to separate BWS stores from the supermarket area of Woolworths for compliance with local liquor licencing laws.

A recent installation at a new BWS store in Chadstone, Victoria featured ATDC fencing systems standing at a standard height of 2020mm in a mobile and freestanding design, which required no headroom while their semi-modular design allowed unlimited width. Manufactured from precision engineered steel sections, these barriers come with wall mounted and floor mounted locking options; and are compact, stable and easy to operate, running on a series of heavy duty 75mm rubber non-marking bottom wheels.

ATDC’s portable fencing systems are also being installed across the liquor display aisles in Woolworths Metro stores as a loss prevention tool to deter theft of alcohol. In these applications, ATDC’s double diamond mesh portable fencing systems are being installed with the door mesh very tightly interwoven to reduce the pitch between the crosslinks, thereby making it more difficult for potential thieves to reach through to the liquor on display.

ATDC’s precision engineered portable fencing is also being used by many other blue chip corporates across Australia including Coles Supermarkets and Liquorland stores.

ATDC’s portable fencing is also recommended for securing pop-up stores, kiosks and temporary retail tenancies; providing access control for shopping centres and public buildings; Worksafe applications such as building sites, sports stadiums and public events; and securing bonded warehouses, factories and loading docks.

ATDC’s portable fencing is sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra, and regional centres across the country including Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Wollongong, Geelong, Townsville, Hobart and Cairns. ATDC’s portable barriers are also being successfully exported to Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong and throughout Southeast Asia as well as the Pacific Islands.

For further information on ATDC’s portable fencing, please contact ATDC toll free on 1800 657 435 from anywhere in Australia or visit ATDC’s website.