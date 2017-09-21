Portable barriers blend in with Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant at LAX airport

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) supplied their premium grade portable barriers for installation at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant located within LAX International Airport in Los Angeles. Wolfgang Puck is an internationally renowned celebrity chef and award-winning restaurateur.

ATDC supplied mobile and trackless barriers for Wolfgang Puck’s LAX airport restaurant, configured in a multi-angled shape to accommodate the unique contours of the storefront. No headroom is required for the trackless and freestanding portable barriers, simplifying the installation and also reducing the cost with no structural bulkheads required. The barriers visually blend in with the aesthetics of the storefront.

Key features of ATDC’s portable barriers include standard heights of 2020mm or 2520mm (or custom heights to suit the application) with unlimited spans; unique semi-modular design eliminating the need for heavy, unsafe and unwieldy removable mullions and increasing operational safety for the staff; and sharp precision angled lines and high quality gloss powder-coated finish in standard or custom colour options.

The portable barriers are manufactured from precision engineered high tensile steel sections, available with both wall mounted and floor mounted locking options, and are very easy to operate running on a series of low friction heavy duty 75mm thermoplastic rubber non marking bottom castors.

ATDC also supplies their portable barriers in aluminium for installations in highly corrosive marine environments such as coastal, beachside or riverfront locations. The aluminium barriers come with natural anodised and UV-resistant powder-coated finishes for additional anti-corrosion protection.

The portable barriers have been OH&S tested under Australian legislations for safety and are supplied with a detailed, written and independently audited WHS Risk Assessment. The barriers are also independently tested in an approved NATA laboratory for dynamic impact, simulated climbing, and wind force overturn conditions under the Australian Standard AS 4687 -2007 Temporary Fencing and Hoardings. Further testing has been successfully completed for emergency egress under the Building Code of Australia where required.

ATDC’s portable barriers are also available in a double diamond lattice pattern to prevent pilferage in certain environments. Featuring tightly interwoven steel mesh that reduces the pitch between the metal cross linkages to a mere 65mm to 70mm, the barrier prevents anyone putting their hands through the mesh to reach merchandise on the other side, creating an extremely effective loss prevention solution.

ATDC’s portable barriers are ideal as a temporary security measure for pop-up stores, kiosks and other temporary retail tenancies, access control for shopping centres and public buildings such as railway stations, airports, ferry stations and bus terminals, and WorkSafe applications such as construction sites, sports stadiums, public events, entertainment venues and warehouses and loading docks. ATDC’s portable barriers are also available for hire for long, medium or short term periods.

For further information on ATDC's commercial and industrial portable barriers, please contact toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia or visit ATDC's website.

