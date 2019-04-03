Search
Perforated folding closures securing Melbourne University’s library

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 03 April 2019
Supplier News
article image Perforated folding closures securing Melbourne University’s Southbank Library
The entry to Melbourne University’s Southbank Library (St Kilda Road campus) is secured with high quality perforated folding closures supplied and installed by The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC).

Key features of this installation include perforated mesh infills providing the required ventilation and airflow; two 45-degree bends on the doors to traverse the curved apertures; and sequential and intermediate up/down locks to achieve a seamless lock up effect without the need for any floor track.

The specifying architect on the project was Lyons Architects based in Bourke St, Melbourne and the project managers were the APM Group based in Exhibition Street, Melbourne.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of folding doors, please visit their website or call toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia. 

