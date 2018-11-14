Search
Home > Pedestrian barriers prevent after hour access at Sydney suburban station
Related Supplier News
ATDC installs safety barriers at new community library in Green Square, Sydney
ATDC installs safety barriers at ...
The new community library at Green Square features extendable safety barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) at the entrance.
ATDC’s extendable barriers providing access control at Drummond Golf stores
ATDC’s extendable barriers providing ...
ATDC has been engaged by Drummond Golf to install extendable barriers at several of their retail stores across Australia.
Expandable fencing securing bonded warehouses
Expandable fencing securing bonded ...
Expandable fencing from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) is helping secure bonded warehouse facilities in Australia.

Pedestrian barriers prevent after hour access at Sydney suburban station

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 14 November 2018
Supplier News
article image ATDC pedestrian barriers at Olympic Park Railway Station, Sydney
logo
028723 2800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Pedestrian barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) have been installed at the Olympic Park Railway Station in the Sydney suburb of Homebush for access control.

Project managed by Leichardt based Ultra Building Works Pty Ltd., the installation of the barriers at the top of an access stairwell on the main railway platform help prevent after hour access as well as regulate human traffic flow during peak periods.

ATDC’s pedestrian barriers are designed for similar applications, having been OH&S tested for safe operation – a vital concern in locations where there are high volumes of pedestrian foot traffic.

Key features of these barriers include keyless locking option for quick egress in the event of emergency; and double diamond mesh infill option preventing humans from gaining a foothold on the gate when attempting to climb over the barrier.

These unique safety features have made ATDC’s pedestrian barriers the preferred option in numerous high profile government and public infrastructure projects across Australia. A similar barrier was installed at Sydney’s Barangaroo Ferry Terminal.

For further information, please contact ATDC toll free from any location in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Barriers Pedestrian Barriers Access Control Systems