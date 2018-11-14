Pedestrian barriers prevent after hour access at Sydney suburban station

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Pedestrian barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) have been installed at the Olympic Park Railway Station in the Sydney suburb of Homebush for access control.

Project managed by Leichardt based Ultra Building Works Pty Ltd., the installation of the barriers at the top of an access stairwell on the main railway platform help prevent after hour access as well as regulate human traffic flow during peak periods.

ATDC’s pedestrian barriers are designed for similar applications, having been OH&S tested for safe operation – a vital concern in locations where there are high volumes of pedestrian foot traffic.

Key features of these barriers include keyless locking option for quick egress in the event of emergency; and double diamond mesh infill option preventing humans from gaining a foothold on the gate when attempting to climb over the barrier.

These unique safety features have made ATDC’s pedestrian barriers the preferred option in numerous high profile government and public infrastructure projects across Australia. A similar barrier was installed at Sydney’s Barangaroo Ferry Terminal.

