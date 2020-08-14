Overhead sliding doors saving space for stores

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their parallel overhead tracking sliding door system at the Glue Store located in Melbourne’s Emporium shopping centre.
The project involved securing a 27-metre wide store frontage (at a height of 4 metres) and configuring the overhead door system so that it folded back to a mere 2-metre stacking area once unlocked and opened.
For this storefront application, ATDC used its multi-panel S07-2 side-by-side-stacking overhead door system on a parallel top track and achieved a user-friendly seamless lock up for the retailer with multiple intermediate up/down locking mechanisms.
For further information, please contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia or visit their website.
