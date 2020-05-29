New ventilation friendly commercial roller shutters from ATDC

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has launched a new range of commercial roller shutters designed to allow a high degree of ventilation.

Part of ATDC’s innovative range of overhead door products made for the Australian commercial door market, the new roller shutters combine an appealing design with efficient ventilation extraction for the secured area.

The new roller shutters feature a three-part design: The top and bottom sections of the shutter incorporate a solid polycarbonate infill that allows maximum through-vision. The middle section comprises of a brick patterned punched open grille that allows ventilation.

Each roller shutter can span a maximum width of 5000mm and a maximum height of 4500mm, and is manually or electrically operated with either a security key switch or a remote control access feature.

The installation at the Castle Hills Shopping Centre was project managed by Behe Fitouts.

