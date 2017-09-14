New Starbucks store in Melbourne secured with ATDC’s portable barricades

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The new Starbucks store in Ringwood, Melbourne has been secured with portable barricades from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC). Located at the Eastland Shopping Centre in Melbourne, the new store has secured its shopfront using ATDC’s cutting edge portable barricades.

ATDC supplied their mobile and trackless barricades for the application. The portable barricades do not require headroom or overhead support structures, making them cost-effective to install since no structural bulkheads are required. Designed for easy operation, these portable barricades are available in standard heights of 2020mm or 2520mm and an unlimited span thanks to their modular design, which also eliminates any need for heavy and unwieldy removable mullions.

Key features of ATDC’s portable barricades include precision engineered high tensile steel sections or extruded aluminium fabrication with a multitude of locking options; extremely robust yet easy and lightweight to operate as they run on a series of low friction heavy duty 75mm bottom castor wheels; and sharp angled lines and high quality gloss powder-coated finish complementing any storefront design.

Both steel and aluminium portable barriers are available from ATDC.

The portable barricades are OH&S tested for workplace health and safety and are also independently tested and certified in an approved NATA laboratory for dynamic impact and simulated climbing (amongst other tests) under the Australian Standard AS 4687 -2007 Temporary Fencing and Hoardings. Successful testing and compliance has also been conducted for emergency egress under the BCA.

ATDC’s portable barricades provide security for temporary retail tenancies, and access control for shopping centres and government buildings (such as railway stations and passenger terminals at airports and ferry stations). The barricades are also used in Worksafe applications such as construction sites, public events, and factory loading docks.

For further information on ATDC’s portable barricades, please contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website.

ATDC’s portable barricades are available for sale in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra and in all regional towns across Australia including Newcastle, Wollongong, Geelong, Townsville, Hobart and Cairns. ATDC’s portable barricades are exported to Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong and throughout Southeast Asia, the Asia Pacific, the UAE and the Pacific Islands.