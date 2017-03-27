Search
New plantation shutters combine robust security with elegance

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 27 March 2017
Supplier News
article image ATDC’s 365 security plantation shutters
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) introduces the 365 security plantation shutters designed to combine a high level of security with a durable lifestyle product.

The Australian made security plantation shutters feature a reinforced aircraft grade aluminium construction, a full metal frame and security rated patented 3-way locking mechanism, all tested and certified by a NATA approved testing laboratory to meet the Australian Security Standards AS5039 & 5040.

Developed following five years of careful research, the 365 security plantation shutters integrate strength, elegance and world class corrosion resistance, all provided by the new age natural anodised aluminium.

Key features and benefits of ATDC’s 365 security plantation shutters include a professional UV resistant powder-coated finish from the Dulux powder-coated range to blend into any decor; resistance to warping, shrinking and cracking; water resistance along with obvious fire safety advantages; and detachable fly screen as an optional extra.

Originally launched in April 2015, ATDC’s premium 365 security plantation shutters are now selling widely in the residential and commercial segments of the Sydney and Melbourne markets.

ATDC’s 365 security plantation shutters are suitable for securing French doors, patio doors, sliding glass bi-fold doors, skylights, and casement and awning windows in the residential market as well as shopfronts, showrooms, restaurants, clubs and large glass expanses in the commercial segment. Highly versatile, these shutters can be installed in sliding, bi-folding on multiple tracks, hinging or fixed configurations.

For more information on ATDC’s commercial and residential range of security plantation shutters, call ATDC on 1800657435 or visit the website

