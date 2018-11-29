Search
Home > New gift shop at Geelong Hospital features ATDC’s folding closure doors
New gift shop at Geelong Hospital features ATDC’s folding closure doors

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 29 November 2018
Supplier News
article image The smart folding closure doors were installed at the gift shop as part of the recent upgrade of the hospital’s Bellerine Centre.
Folding closure doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were recently installed to secure the new gift shop at the Geelong University Hospital. The smart folding closure doors were supplied as part of the recent upgrade of the hospital’s Bellerine Centre.

Specified by the architects on the project, Baade Harbour Australia Pty Ltd (BHA), ATDC’s FC1 300mm wide panel folding closure doors feature natural anodised aluminium extruded frames and polycarbonate infills to provide maximum through-vision.

Seamless lock-up is achieved by the intermediate up/down locking mechanisms while the door traverses a very tight radius 90-degree turn as it folds back and retracts to a joinery storage cupboard at one end of the premises.

The project managers on the job were the Geelong-based St Ferrer Building Contractors.

ATDC’s FC1 folding closure door has been specified at other university projects across Australia including ANU’s Hancock Library as well as Melbourne University Library in Southbank.

For further information, please contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website

