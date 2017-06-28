New Barrangaroo ferry terminal secured with double diamond safety barriers

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) supplied and installed their S04-1 DD double diamond safety barriers at the entry to the new ferry terminal in Barrangaroo, Sydney. The requirements from the state government client were very demanding since the installation involved issues of public safety. The safety barriers had to address concerns about high volumes of pedestrian traffic at peak times.

The brief sought a safety barrier that met the relevant requirements of Australian Standard AS 4687-4007 for Temporary Fencing and Hoardings: The safety barrier had to comply with The Simulated Climbing Test, The Impact Test, The Foothold Aperture Test and The Wind Force Overturn Test.

ATDC successfully passed all the stringent tests at an independent NATA testing facility in Sydney (except The Wind Overturn Test, which couldn’t be properly conducted as the safety barrier had an open grille design).

The only one of its type in Australia that is safety rated and compliant under the relevant Australian Standards, ATDC’s portable safety barriers already hold an independently certified WHS certification rating under the relevant Australian OHS legislation.

Following the certification, ATDC was officially specified by Cox Architects for the prestigious state government project. ATDC worked closely with Cox on all design aspects of the installation including finding the optimum way of configuring the safety barriers so they could be stored in the most space-efficient way. The project managers on the job were Gartner Rose.

The design brief wanted some sections of the safety barrier to be lockable while other sections remained open at the same time to control pedestrian flows during peak periods.

The safety barriers at Barrangaroo were installed at a height of 2400mm, the maximum height available being 2520mm. Other height options are available on request while the width is unlimited. Each of the safety barrier spans at Barrangaroo measured approximately 8500mm wide.

ATDC’s safetybarriers combine high safety benefits with technological advancement. Special features include compliance for emergency egress under the Building Code of Australia (BCA) where required; innovative double lattice mesh preventing persons from reaching through the safety barrier; and different options for seamless secure down-locking mechanisms.

Trackless, fully mobile and portable, these steel constructed safety barriers can span unlimited widths without needing any overhead support structure. An option for aluminiumsafety barriers is also available from ATDC.

ATDC’s portable safety barriers are ideal for securing temporary tenancies, pop-up stores, warehouse loading areas, work-safe areas and construction sites, providing access control for public utilities and government facilities, and ensuring crowd control for public venues among many more.

ATDC’s safety barriers are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Newcastle, Geelong, Townsville and Darwin as well as in all regional centres across Australia.

