Mobile security screens installed at Perth Airport duty free

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has installed their market leading movable security screens in the duty free section of the Perth International Airport.

The Basel, Switzerland-based Dufry operates over 2200 duty free stores in 64 countries across the world, and employs more than 29000 staff.

ATDC successfully installed their OH&S safety tested movable security screens at the Collections and Perth Street Markets tenancies (both stores owned and operated by Dufry).

In both installations, ATDC’s mobile, trackless, freestanding screens resolved the client’s shopfront security requirements, especially since there wasn’t any meaningful support structure to hold up the screens.

While Jolimont based Cooper & Oxley were project managers for the job, the specifying architect was Fratelle Group from Northbridge, Perth.

