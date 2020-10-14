MARKET LEADING PEDESTRIAN BARRIERS FOR ACCESS CONTROL

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

ATDC has installed its high end pedestrian barriers to provide access control to both the Concourse Level and George Street level at Transit Hall Wynyard Station in Sydney.

Installed at the entry/exit to the travelators and escalators to both areas,these trackless and relocatable barriers have been installed with seamless floor lockable devices to provide an extra level of security,thereby making them a more effective access control device.

Specified by Martin Place based Architectus Sydney,the barriers have been powdercoated in a Matt Dark Bronze to complement the environs of the Transit Hall area.Project managers for the project were Multiplex Global.

ATDC’s pedestrian barriers are independently audited and tested for safety of operation and for OH+S workplace purposes.

For further information please visit ATDC’s website at https://www.trellisdoors.com.au/products/commercial-security/barriers-and-cafe-barriers or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.