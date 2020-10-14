Search
Home > MARKET LEADING PEDESTRIAN BARRIERS FOR ACCESS CONTROL
Related Supplier News
ATDC launches new high speed doors
ATDC launches new high speed doors
ATDC announces the official launch of an exciting range of high speed doors suitable for various commercial and industrial applications.
High grade security gates secure Repco Penrith shopfront
High grade security gates secure ...
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently provided a custom security gate solution to the Repco store in Penrith to secure their shopfront.
Woolworths secures liquor aisles with portable expanding barricades
Woolworths secures liquor aisles ...
The Woolworths Metro store in Armadale, Melbourne utilises portable expanding barricades from ATDC to secure their liquor aisles.

MARKET LEADING PEDESTRIAN BARRIERS FOR ACCESS CONTROL

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 14 October 2020
Supplier News
logo
028723 2800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

ATDC has installed its high end pedestrian barriers to provide access control to both the Concourse Level and George Street level at Transit Hall Wynyard Station in Sydney.

Installed at the entry/exit to the travelators and escalators to both areas,these trackless and relocatable barriers have been installed with seamless floor lockable devices to provide an extra level of security,thereby making them a more effective access control device.

Specified by Martin Place based Architectus Sydney,the barriers have been powdercoated in a Matt Dark Bronze to complement the environs of the Transit Hall area.Project managers for the project were Multiplex Global.

ATDC’s pedestrian barriers are independently audited and tested for safety of operation and for OH+S workplace purposes.

For further information please visit ATDC’s website at https://www.trellisdoors.com.au/products/commercial-security/barriers-and-cafe-barriers or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox