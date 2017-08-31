Maritime Museum replaces fixed barriers with ATDC’s portable safety barriers

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Portable safety barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were installed at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney’s Darling Harbour, replacing the existing fixed barrier systems.

The old fixed barriers at the Maritime Museum were badly corroded, faded and tarnished due to their proximity to the marine environment at Sydney Harbour. These barriers were also a permanent eyesore and an unwelcome sight for the visiting public.

The Maritime Museum sought a new perimeter fencing solution that would allow them to unlock the barriers and store them completely out of sight. The new barriers would also be able to withstand the highly corrosive marine environment.

ATDC supplied and installed their premium grade aluminium portable safety barriers, which were designed to meet all the objectives of the Maritime Museum.

Key features of ATDC’s portable safety barriers include high tensile 20mm x 1.8mm all aluminium square box sections with solid stainless steel rivets; anodised finish to 25 microns withstanding the highly corrosive marine environment; non-marking thermoplastic rubber tread castors to suit installations on any type of finished floor; and professional powder-coated finish with UV inhibitors preventing fading or tarnishing in outdoor environments.

ATDC’s portable barriers are completely retractable, mobile and trackless, and can be manufactured to span an unlimited width, making them ideal for securing extremely large openings required at high thoroughfare public access areas such as ports, airports and railway stations. The barriers are available in standard heights of 1200mm or 1800mm (or in custom heights as required).

The portable safety barriers can also be supplied in a high tensile steel version, with both wall mounted and floor mounted locking options as well as low friction heavy duty thermoplastic rubber non-marking castors for easy operation.

ATDC’s portable steel barriers are safety tested for OH&S compliance and have also been successfully tested for compliance with Australian Standards AS 4687-2007 for Temporary Fencing and Hoardings.

ATDC’s portable safety barriers can be used to secure pop-up stores, kiosks and other temporary tenancies; access control for shopping centres and public buildings; WorkSafe applications such as construction sites; as well as sports stadiums, public events, entertainment venues, and factory loading docks. ATDC’s portable safety barriers are also available for hire.

For further information on ATDC’s wide range of industrial and commercial portable safety barriers, please visit the ATDC website or contact toll free on 1800657435.

ATDC’s portable safety barriers are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra and Darwin as well as in all major regional areas across Australia including Newcastle, Wollongong, Geelong, Townsville, Hobart and Cairns.

ATDC’s portable safety barriers are also being successfully exported to Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong, and throughout Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific as well as the Pacific Islands and the UAE.