LVMH’s Sydney warehouse secured with ATDC safety barriers

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 17 May 2018
article image ATDC safety barriers at LVMH’s Sydney warehouse
Safety barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were selected for installation at the Sydney warehouse of LVMH, the world’s leading retailer of luxury goods. ATDC’s WorkSafe compliant safety barriers are helping secure LVMH’s distribution centre in Silverwater, Sydney.

ATDC’s safety barriers installed at the LVMH warehouse are not only WorkSafe compliant under the relevant OH&S legislation but also meet many of the rigorous strength and safety provisions of the Temporary Fencing and Hoarding section of the Australian Standards.

Robust and easy to operate, these barriers have been fitted with a commercial grade shade cloth backing that serves as a privacy screen and also provides some degree of protection against wind, vermin and dust, all of which represent an ongoing hazard for the company dealing in high quality, upmarket luxury merchandise.

ATDC’s range of warehouse barriers is available in steel or aluminium. Lockable to side walls or floors, the warehouse safety barriers are trackless, portable and mobile, operating on a series of heavy duty bottom thermoplastic castors with a non marking compound, making them suitable for any floor surface.

ATDC’s warehouse safety barriers are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth as well as in all regional towns across the country including Geelong, Newcastle, Townsville, Sunshine and Gold Coast regions. They are also exported throughout South East Asia, the Asia Pacific, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For further information on ATDC’s comprehensive range of warehouse safety barriers and other commercial grade barriers, please contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia or visit their website at www.trellisdoors.com.au.

Safety Barriers Warehouse Safety