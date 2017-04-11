Lockable plantation shutters with weather and water resistance

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) presents lockable plantation shutters made from marine grade aluminium and able to withstand both weather and water exposure.

ATDC’s premium grade Security365 lockable plantation shutters come with a weather- and water-resistant natural anodised finish, allowing their installation in damp, moist and wet areas of the home such as bathroom windows adjacent to taps, washbasins and showers as well as kitchen windows right alongside the sink.

These lockable plantation shutters can be installed on the exterior of a building, completely exposed to the elements with no threat of degradation from the sun, wind, or rain. The plantation shutters will not warp, crack, shrink or fade from continuous exposure to the harsh outdoor environment. The professional ultra violet resistant powder-coated finish protects and enhances the longevity of the shutters.

Buyers of Security365lockable plantation shutters can also choose from ATDC’s extensive range of Dulux powder-coated finishes to get a finished product that blends in with the colour scheme of their home or business.

These are just a few of the many lifestyle benefits of ATDC’s world class Security365 lockable plantation shutters, now sold widely across both Sydney and Melbourne with plans to expand into Australia’s remaining capital cities.

Key lifestyle benefits also include fire safety, privacy and shade as well as an innovative detachable flyscreen to keep pesky mosquitoes and flies out. A bi-folding multi-track option allows the lockable plantation shutters to fold back to a negligible compact storage size to be almost invisible while allowing the views to be preserved. Adjustable louvers will allow the user to control the extent of breeze, light, sunshine or privacy they require inside the room.

Features such as a patented multi-point locking mechanism, full metal frame and reinforced metal blades make ATDC’s Security365 lockable plantation shutters a high security solution for the home or business.

For more information, contact ATDC on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website at www.trellisdoors.com.au.