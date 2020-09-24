Landmark Springetts Arcade fitted with transparent roller shutters

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed their transparent roller shutters at the Springetts Arcade in Bowral during a recent upgrade. Springetts Arcade is a landmark commercial building in Bowral in the NSW Southern Highlands. Opened in 1972, the commercial property continues to be in the hands of the original owners, the Springett family.

Mark Springett, the current proprietor engaged ATDC to design, supply and install their market-leading transparent roller shutters to all the tenancies throughout the ground floor of the property.

Featuring an attractive and elegant design, these roller shutters are capable of spanning an opening of 5.5m wide x 4m high. Being transparent, the roller shutters allow shoppers and passersby full view of the merchandise on display in the retail tenancies when these stores are closed.

ATDC’s roller shutters also lend a warm and cosmopolitan feel to the entire property, which few other commercial closures can achieve.

For further information on ATDC’s transparent roller shutters, please visit their website or contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.