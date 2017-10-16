Ikea Richmond gets access control with ATDC’s expanding barricades

Ikea’s Richmond store in Melbourne has been secured against unauthorised access using expanding barricades from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC). The world’s largest furniture retailer with over 400 stores in 49 countries and sales turnover in excess of 36 billion euros per annum, Ikea sells furniture, home accessories and kitchen appliances.

ATDC installed expanding barricades at Ikea’s Richmond store, configuring them in a highly space-efficient way to prevent access to the store by sealing off entry via the escalators in the shopping centre. Considered a very effective access control measure, the mobile and trackless barricades are often utilised in shopping centres, public and government buildings, and entertainment venues for this very reason. The trackless and portable design also eliminates the need for overhead support structures, further simplifying installation.

The Ikea Richmond installation features a standard height of 2020mm. However, ATDC also offers barricades in a standard height of 2520mm as well as non-standard heights at a premium. The unique semi-modular design of ATDC’s barriers allows unlimited width. Regardless of the span, ATDC always assembles the barricades in manageable sections for easy and safe operation, using intermediate locking mechanisms.

Key features of ATDC’s expanding barricades include hardened precision engineered steel construction; multiple locking options; lightweight design running on a series of heavy duty 75mm bottom thermoplastic rubber non-marking castors; aluminium construction also available for highly corrosive marine environments; OH&S tested for workplace safety; and comprehensive and independent WHS Risk Assessment conducted.

As market leaders in the temporary barriers segment, ATDC’s expanding barricades are also independently tested for the rigorous dynamic impact and simulated climbing requirements under the Australian Standard AS 4687-2007 Temporary Fencing and Hoardings. Further testing has been successfully completed for emergency egress under the Building Code of Australia (BCA) in applications where this is required.

ATDC’s expanding barricades are recommended for diverse applications from achieving temporary lockup at pop-up stores, kiosks and other temporary tenancies, to access control for shopping centres and government and public buildings (such as railway stations and passenger terminals); and Worksafe applications such as construction sites, events, entertainment venues, factory warehouses and loading docks.

ATDC’s expanding barricades are very effective as a loss prevention tool against theft of merchandise. These barricades are also available for hire in instances where an outright purchase is either unsuitable or beyond one’s CAPEX budget.

ATDC’s expanding barricades are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional centres across the country including Darwin, Hobart, Townsville, Geelong and Newcastle. The barricades are also exported throughout Southeast Asia, the Asia Pacific, Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For more information on ATDC’s expanding barricades, please visit the ATDC website or contact toll free on 1800 657 435 from anywhere in Australia.