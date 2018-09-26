Hunter Valley bowling club installs expandable shutters

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

All the security shutters were precision engineered and custom made to suit each of the openings at the club.

Expandable security shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were installed at the Kurri Kurri Bowling Club near Cessnock in the Hunter Valley.

The security shutters were needed to protect the poker machines in the club’s gaming rooms. Additionally, the club was required to comply with NSW smoking laws, which prohibits smoking indoors on licensed premises and requires smoking areas to be open to the outdoors so that the smoke from cigarettes is easily blown away.

The shutters are top hung from structural support RHS steel members, all designed, supplied and installed by ATDC.

Key features of ATDC’s shutter installation at the Kurri Kurri Bowling Club include powder-coated black satin finish blending in with the club’s décor; open grille type door with mesh infill allowing full ventilation; ability to expand and fold out of the way when not in use, occupying a mere 15% of their expanded width; and fully framed, lockable and secure design.

ATDC’s expandable security shutters are available nationally in Australia and are also exported throughout the South East Asian region.

For further information, please call ATDC toll free from anywhere in the country on 1800657435 or visit their website.