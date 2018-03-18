Search
How a Papal visit to Kenya brought ATDC trellis doors into focus
How a Papal visit to Kenya brought ATDC trellis doors into focus

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 18 March 2018
Supplier News
article image The Pope is seen conducting a religious ceremony in Kenya with S09 Alumax trellis security doors in the background
Pope Francis recently visited Kenya, marking his first visit to the African continent. He is the second Pope from the Roman Catholic Church to visit that country after Pope John Paul II who had visited Kenya three times during his reign.

During this visit, Pope Francis met the Kenyan President, held an open mass at Nairobi University and also undertook numerous other activities. In the photograph above, the Pope can be seen conducting a religious ceremony with trellis security doors clearly locked, closed and secure in the background.

Cutting edge S09 Alumax style retractable aluminium security doors available from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) are seen in this application. Fully framed for extra strength, the security doors are extremely robust and secure with a high grade 3-point locking system and heavy duty marine grade extruded sections.

Key features also include a clear anodised finish and a professional powdercoat application for an extremely sophisticated finish; and ability to retract and fold back when unlocked and opened to form a neat and compact stacking factor of only 20% of the total opening span.

Ideal for both residential applications (often folding back and concealed by blinds or curtains) and also for commercial applications, ATDC’s S09 retractable security doors will not impede smooth flow of pedestrian traffic when open, and will also preserve the visual display of merchandise in retail applications.

ATDC’s trellis security doors are sold in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all major regional towns across Australia including Newcastle, Geelong, Darwin, Townsville and Hobart in addition to the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast. ATDC’s security doors are exported to South East Asia, the Asia Pacific, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For further information on ATDC’s comprehensive range of domestic, commercial and industrial trellis security doors, visit their website or contact toll-free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or 61-2-87232800 (overseas enquiries).

