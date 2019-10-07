Search
Glue Store Charlestown secures storefront with ATDC’s folding closures

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 07 October 2019
Supplier News
article image ATDC's 300mm panel folding closure door secures the Glue Store storefront.
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their premium grade 300mm panel folding closure door to secure the storefront of Glue Store in Charlestown.

A national Australian retailer, Glue Store specialises in selling well known clothing, footwear and accessories from reputed brands such as Stussy, Nike, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Champion and many more.

The folding closure door was installed with a heavy duty extruded top track attached directly to structural supports above. Powdercoated black, the door included an emergency breakout door for egress compliance with the BCA. This was required as the closure had been installed in an entry designated for emergency exit.

The emergency door operates with a lever handle from the inside of the premises, allowing for quick keyless egress. The breakout door hinges outwards on activation of the lever handle.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial folding closures, please visit their website or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

