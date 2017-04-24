Global fashion brand H&M gets ATDC protection at Perth store

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their premium grade high security scissor gates at the Perth store of one of the leading fashion brands in the world, H&M Group. The Swedish company is one of the world’s leading fashion entities with 161,000 employees and 4400 stores in 65 countries.

ATDC’s heavy duty steel scissor gates were installed at the H&M storefront’s entrance as a security measure to prevent break and entry into the high fashion store.

Key features of ATDC’s scissor gates installed at H&M included high gloss white powder-coated finish; bi-parting design retracting to both sides of the opening to form a neat compact stacking size at each end, approximately 15% of the overall span; open grille design maximising through-vision at night and allowing visibility of displayed merchandise while providing the required security; and 3600mm height requiring the use of heavy duty low friction industrial grade wheel carriages with metal bearings to allow the curtain to slide and operate effortlessly, ensuring its functional integrity and longevity.

During trading hours, the scissor gates will occupy a very compact storage area making it virtually invisible.

Being top hung and weighing approximately 13 kg/sqm, the H&M installation required the heavy duty extruded top track of the scissor gate to be suspended directly below a continuous suspended steel beam running the entire span of the opening including in the storage area to support the weight.

The Buchan Group was the specifying architect on the job while Valmont served as the project manager and builder.

ATDC sells its scissor gates in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, as well as all regional centres across Australia including Newcastle, Geelong and Townsville. ATDC’s scissor gates are exported to Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, throughout South East Asia and the Asia Pacific as well as the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For further information on ATDC’s export markets, please visit www.trellisdoors.com.au/export/singapore.

For more information on ATDC’s extensive range of commercial, industrial and residential scissor gates, please visit www.trellisdoors.com.au or contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.