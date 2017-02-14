Folding security doors installed at heritage building for Wynyard Walk project

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) was engaged by architecture firm Woods Bagot to design a folding security door to secure a heritage building during the execution of the NSW Government’s $300 million prestigious Wynyard Walk project in Sydney’s CBD.

The Wynyard Walk project entails the construction of a world class, fully accessible pedestrian link connecting Wynyard Station to both Barrangaroo and the CBD western corridor. The lead architect for the project, Woods Bagot approached ATDC to design the folding security door to secure Railway House, a heritage building on York Street with doorways leading on to York Lane.

The brief from the architects sought foldingsecurity doors that blended in with the surrounds of the historic building to minimise impact, and had a trackless design that could also pivot out of the way when unlocked and not in use. The architects chose a special powder-coat finish (Signal schwarz) from the international RAL powder-coat range to further complement the building’s heritage façade.

Involved in all aspects of the design process of the folding security doors, ATDC liaised with the project managers, CPB Contractors, to arrange for the challenging installation, which did not allow the security doors to be affixed to the heritage façade or to lock on to it. ATDC overcame this problem using specially designed welded frames that were attached to the floor and ceiling. To avoid locking on to the façade, special seamless up/down locking mechanisms were utilised. Additionally, the security door’s locking mechanisms had to be keyed to the master key system used for the site.

ATDC’s foldingsecurity doors have been installed on many heritage buildings throughout Australia including several old railway stations in QLD, NSW, WA and Vic. With their antiquated appearance and design, these doors have negligible visual and physical impact on the historic buildings.

ATDC’s folding security doors are available for sale in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Darwin as well as all regional centres across the country including Newcastle, Geelong, Townsville and Cairns.

For further information on ATDC’s wide range of commercial, industrial and residential folding security doors, please visit www.trellisdoors.com.au or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800 657 435.