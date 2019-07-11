Search
Folding aluminium doors secure Sunreef Mooloolaba training centre
Folding aluminium doors secure Sunreef Mooloolaba training centre

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 11 July 2019
Supplier News
article image ATDC’s S10 aluminium security doors at Sunreef Mooloolaba
Premium grade folding aluminium security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were installed to secure the Sunreef Mooloolaba training centre.

A PADI 5 Star Training Centre, Sunreef offers accredited dive courses and reef dives on the Sunshine Coast (including the ex-HMAS Brisbane) as well as internationally.

Since the training centre was located close to the sea, the security doors were required to withstand the extreme corrosive effects of the high saline content of the surrounding marine environment.

Combining strength, style and world class corrosion resistance, ATDC’s S10 aluminium security doors were the product of choice for the Sunreef installation. One of the finest and classiest security barrier systems currently on the Australian market, the S10 door represents many years of research and development by ATDC’s design engineers.

The project managers for this installation were Hart Corporation based in Mooloolaba, QLD.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial folding doors, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

