Folding aluminium doors secure Sunreef Mooloolaba training centre

Premium grade folding aluminium security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were installed to secure the Sunreef Mooloolaba training centre.

A PADI 5 Star Training Centre, Sunreef offers accredited dive courses and reef dives on the Sunshine Coast (including the ex-HMAS Brisbane) as well as internationally.

Since the training centre was located close to the sea, the security doors were required to withstand the extreme corrosive effects of the high saline content of the surrounding marine environment.

Combining strength, style and world class corrosion resistance, ATDC’s S10 aluminium security doors were the product of choice for the Sunreef installation. One of the finest and classiest security barrier systems currently on the Australian market, the S10 door represents many years of research and development by ATDC’s design engineers.

The project managers for this installation were Hart Corporation based in Mooloolaba, QLD.

