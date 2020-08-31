Foldaway mesh barriers secure entryways at Penrith shopping centre

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) helped secure all the public entry areas and access points at a new neighbourhood shopping centre in Penrith using their versatile foldaway double diamond mesh barriers.

The mesh barriers installed at Caddens Corner feature lever handles for emergency egress as they secure public thoroughfares. The double diamond mesh prevents anyone outside from reaching through these barriers to activate the lever handles, maintaining the integrity of these systems.

Specified by the Crows Nest-based Nettleton Tribe Architects, these foldaway mesh barriers are mobile, trackless and relocatable. Mainbrace Constructions served as the project managers for this installation.

For further information on ATDC’s foldaway barriers, please visit their website or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.