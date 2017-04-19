Expandable security doors installed at Gympie Aquatic Centre

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

High quality expandable security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were recently installed at the newly opened government funded Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) in Queensland.

Working with specifying architects LiquidBlu out of Brisbane, ATDC designed and installed a large 10-metre wide S08 curved expandable security door to fit the curved contours of the ARC’s entrance.

Key features of ATDC’s expandable security door installed at the ARC included multiple intermediate up/down locking mechanisms and absence of floor tracking providing a seamless effect; and powder-coated finish specified by LiquidBlu Architects in a Precis Dark Bronze from the Akzo Nobel – Interpon powdercoat range with a 20-year warranty.

Working closely with the project managers for the job, Hutchinsons Builders, ATDC ensured all levels and support structures were precise during the installation to provide a functional and working door closure.

Suitable for commercial, industrial and residential applications, ATDC now sells its expandable security doors in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Darwin, Geelong, Newcastle and all regional centres across the country.

ATDC also exports its expandable security doors to Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong, as well as throughout the Asia Pacific, South East Asia, The UAE and the Pacific Islands.

