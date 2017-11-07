Expandable fencing securing bonded warehouses

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The recent installation of 2520mm high premium grade expandable fencing by ATDC at Seaway Logistics’ bonded warehouse facility in Port Botany, Sydney, Australia.

Expandable fencing from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) is helping secure bonded warehouse facilities in Australia, resulting in a sharp rise in demand for the barriers.

A bonded warehouse is typically a secured warehouse facility closely supervised by Australian customs authorities, and designed to store dutiable imported goods pending their re-export, release or assessment for payment of duties and taxes. Businesses use these facilities for the flexibility to have imported shipments moved quickly from the wharf for short-term storage, unpacking and deconsolidation, thereby avoiding the high storage charges otherwise applicable if the shipments were to remain indefinitely at the arrival port or air terminal.

Additionally, they know their goods will remain safe and secure, since the warehouse licence holder is responsible for the safe custody of these goods to the satisfaction of the Department of Immigration and Border Protection.

Bonded warehouse facilities generally have security personnel monitoring the premises 24 hours a day, supported by CCTV cameras and strict inventory control systems. ATDC’s expandable barriers are also highly in demand to secure the loading dock entry points at the warehouse as well as the perimeter of the facility.

The trackless design of the expandable fencing does not interfere with the controlled movement of freight trucks or forklifts into and out of the bonded facility.

Key features of the freestanding expandable fencing include standard heights of 2020mm or 2520mm; high tensile steel sections with multi-point locking options for formidable strength; heavy duty 75mm non-marking rubber wheels for smooth operation; and safety tested under the relevant OH&S legislation and the Australian Standards for Temporary Fencing and Hoarding. The barriers have also undergone additional compliance testing to meet the relevant deeming provisions of the BCA for emergency egress where required.

ATDC’s expandable fencing is available for outright purchase or for hire on a short or long term basis.

ATDC’s product range is available in both steel and aluminium options.

The expandable fencing is sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional areas across the country including Newcastle, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Darwin, Hobart and Townsville. The fencing is also exported throughout South East Asia, the Asia Pacific and the Pacific Islands.

Contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800 657 435.