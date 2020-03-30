Emergency temporary security barriers for projects on hold

The coronavirus pandemic is having a serious impact on every aspect of life worldwide with work coming to a standstill in various sectors including construction. This unprecedented situation has forced several building and fitout projects to temporarily suspend work. Given the uncertainty, there’s no clarity on when work will be resumed at these projects.

Project stakeholders and contractors whose projects have been placed on hold mid-construction or who are unable to secure supply of a commercial door to finish off their commercial projects, can use temporary security barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) to provide temporary lock-up at their worksites.

ATDC’s trackless security barriers are available to hire or rent for short, medium or long term leases. Alternatively, these commercial security barriers can even be purchased if required. The barriers are not only very cost effective but can be deployed in future as an excellent crowd control or access control device.

Key features of ATDC’s security barriers include trackless and mobile design; standard height of 2020mm or 2520mm or customised to specific requirements; no overhead supporting structure required to secure or lock; wall mounted or floor mounted locking options available; and black or white powdercoat finish.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of temporary security barriers, please visit their website or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.