Elegant and Secure Folding Closures from The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Permashield Folding Closure is cost effective proven security which is attractive, lightweight and easy to operate.

Applications Perfect for retail shopfronts, banks, airports, kiosks, reception counters, serveries, hotels and restaurants.

Strength and Reliability The FC1 folding closure is strong, framed by continuous extruded aluminium hinged panels-both 300mm and 150mm wide panels are available. Low friction continuous hinges means less moving track, through a series of commercial grade hangars.

Curtain Either polycarbonate, lexan, solid aluminium, tempered glass or perforated mesh.

Locking Featuring seamless up/down locking mechanisms for extra security and enabling the folding closure to span unlimited widths without the need for any unwieldy removable mullions.

Finishes Available in a natural anodised finish with the option of a wide range of powder-coated colours.

Curved Apertures The tightest radius the folding closure can traverse is 600mm. Elliptical curves are also achievable.