Elegant and Secure Folding Closures from The Australian Trellis Door Company

by The Australian Trellis Door Company
02 95190844

The Permashield Folding Closure is cost effective proven security which is attractive, lightweight and easy to operate.

Applications Perfect for retail shopfronts, banks, airports, kiosks, reception counters, serveries, hotels and restaurants.

Strength and Reliability The FC1 folding closure is strong, framed by continuous extruded aluminium hinged panels-both 300mm and 150mm wide panels are available.  Low friction continuous hinges means less moving track, through a series of commercial grade hangars.

Curtain Either polycarbonate, lexan, solid aluminium, tempered glass or perforated mesh.

Locking Featuring seamless up/down locking mechanisms for extra security and enabling the folding closure to span unlimited widths without the need for any unwieldy removable mullions.

Finishes Available in a natural anodised finish with the option of a wide range of powder-coated colours.

Curved Apertures The tightest radius the folding closure can traverse is 600mm. Elliptical curves are also achievable.

The Australian Trellis Door Company information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
FC1 Folding Closures
(466 Kb)

Related The Australian Trellis Door Company News

Supplier news
Folding security doors installed at heritage building for Wynyard Walk project
14/02/17 - The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) was engaged by architecture firm Woods Bagot to design a folding security door to secure a heritage building.
Supplier news
ATDC installs 20m expanding security door at Sydney healthcare facility
31/01/17 - An expanding security door from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) was recently installed for a new healthcare facility in Sydney.
Supplier news
Leading Australian retailer installs space efficient concertina security doors at stores
30/11/16 - Concertina security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) have been installed across a network of stores belonging to Global Retail Brands.
Supplier news
ATDC security door preventing break and enters at Woolworths Hope Island
22/11/16 - A security door from ATDC has been installed at Woolworths Supermarket in Hope Island near Brisbane to prevent break and enters at the store.
Supplier news
Bunnings Perth store protected by ATDC’s heavy duty security door
08/11/16 - A heavy duty security door from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) is providing formidable protection to the Bunnings store in Inglewood, Perth.
View all The Australian Trellis Door Company news

Contact The Australian Trellis Door Company

address map
Sydney Head Office
Unit 5/1 Canal Rd
St Peters
NSW 2044
Tel: 02 95190844
Fax: 02 9519 0866
Brisbane Office
Unit 15/315 Archerfield Road
Richlands
QLD 4077
Tel: 02 95190844
Fax: (07) 3375 3070
Melbourne Office
116 Wedgewood Road
Hallam
VIC 3803
Tel: 02 95190844
Fax: (03) 9796 5891
Adelaide Office
Somerton Park
SA
Tel: 02 95190844
Fax: (08) 8219 9929
Perth Office
203 Caridean St
Heathridge
WA 6027
Tel: 02 95190844
Newcastle Office
Level 1, 5 Brunker Rd
Broadmeadow
NSW 2292
Tel: 02 95190844
Canberra Office
66 Sheppard St
Hume
ACT 2620
Tel: 02 95190844
Tasmania Office
Unit 1, 144 Don Road
Devonport
TAS 7310
Tel: 02 95190844
Townsville Office
3 Tryon Court
Kirwan
QLD 4817
Tel: 02 95190844

