Electromagnetic locking allowing safe egress in ATDC’s stackable doors

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 20 March 2020
Folding shopfront shutters at Tarocash Dubbo
The Australian Trellis Door Co (ATDC) has introduced an electromagnetic locking facility for its stackable commercial doors, designed to allow emergency egress in the event of fire.

The electromagnetic lock is wired to the building’s fire alarm, which will be activated during a fire event. The will cause the power supply to the electromagnetic lock to be automatically cut, thereby unlocking and opening the door.

The same locking mechanism can also be used as an electronic lock for greater security access control in high security applications such as in banks or jewellery stores. Access can then be controlled, for example, by restricted swipe cards or even digital keypads.

While ATDC will, where required, build these special locking mechanisms into their doors, the actual wiring and access control will be arranged by other access control specialists.

For further information, please contact ATDC on their website or contact them toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.

Commercial Doors Access Control Systems Electromagnetic Locks