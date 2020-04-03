Search
DIY lockable doors to secure business premises

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 03 April 2020
Supplier News
article image DIY security doors
logo
With cities and towns going into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, business owners are rushing to secure their business premises against break-ins.

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) offers a range of DIY security doors for businesses that are potential targets of break-and-enter incidents.

Available in stock and ready to go to suit most opening sizes, ATDC’s DIY security doors can also be locked. These lockable doors can be shipped to you the same day at a cost-effective price wherever you are in Australia.

The security doors are available in stock colours of either pearl white or black satin powdercoat and up to a height of 2500mm. The doors can span any width.

ATDC’s expandable DIY security doors can also be hired on a short, medium or long term basis.

For further information, please contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website

