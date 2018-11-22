Search
Curved trellis doors installed for Perth’s Yagan Square tenancies

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 22 November 2018
Supplier News
article image ATDC’s curved trellis security door at Yagan Square
logo
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed several curved trellis security doors for various tenancies within the Market Hall in Yagan Square, Perth.

A Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority (MRA) project in the heart of Perth’s CBD, Yagan Square is a landmark civic space infused with local flavour and Aboriginal culture that inspires people to meet, connect and celebrate.

Specified by Maddison Architects, ATDC’s curved security doors utilise multiple intermediate up/down locking mechanisms to achieve a seamless lock up without the need for any floor track. The doors feature a special Interpon Dulux Matt Black Ace powder-coated finish, and turn at a 90-degree angle through a 600mm radius curve.

The Subiaco-based Doric Group served as the head contractor for the project.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial security doors, contact toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia or visit their website

Security Doors Commercial Doors Trellis Doors