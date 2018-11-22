Curved trellis doors installed for Perth’s Yagan Square tenancies

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed several curved trellis security doors for various tenancies within the Market Hall in Yagan Square, Perth.

A Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority (MRA) project in the heart of Perth’s CBD, Yagan Square is a landmark civic space infused with local flavour and Aboriginal culture that inspires people to meet, connect and celebrate.

Specified by Maddison Architects, ATDC’s curved security doors utilise multiple intermediate up/down locking mechanisms to achieve a seamless lock up without the need for any floor track. The doors feature a special Interpon Dulux Matt Black Ace powder-coated finish, and turn at a 90-degree angle through a 600mm radius curve.

The Subiaco-based Doric Group served as the head contractor for the project.

