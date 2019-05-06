Search
Curved steel door secures hexagonal bar counter at Skyring Terrace kiosk

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 06 May 2019
article image ATDC's curved steel door
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) supplied and installed their curved steel security door at Skyring Terrace’s Haven Kiosk in Newstead, QLD. The steel door was installed to secure the hexagonal shaped bar counter at the kiosk.

Specified by TwoHill & James Architects of Fortitude Valley, QLD, ATDC’s unique folding security door was configured in a curved format with four 600mm corner radius curves. Instead of a floor track, the door is secured by a series of intermediate up/down locks and commercial grade patio bolts to facilitate seamless lock up without the need for any cumbersome removable mullions. The security door is finished in a professional high gloss pearl white powdercoat finish.

Lamberts of Coopers Plains served as project managers for the job.

ATDC’s security doors are ideal for securing the often difficult contours of angled benchtops, countertops, serveries and reception areas.

For further information on the full suite of ATDC’s commercial range of versatile security doors, visit their website or contact them from anywhere in Australia toll free on 1800657435.

Steel Security Doors