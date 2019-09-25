Curved security door installed at Deakin University

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their curved security door at the after hour canteen as part of the upgrade project executed for the existing library at the Burwood Campus of Deakin University.

ATDC’s S08 curved security door was specified by Ian McEwan Designs of Surrey Hills, Victoria and the project managers for the job were the North Melbourne-based Harris HMC.

Measuring approximately 9m wide x 3.2m high, the security door features a satin black powdercoat finish. The door traversed a 90-degree turn through a 600mm curved radius and was supported from above by a structural support beam that followed the entire length of the span and the contours of the opening.

With no floor tracking, lock up was achieved through a series of multiple intermediate up/down locking mechanisms to achieve a seamless security solution.

For further information on ATDC’s unique curved security doors, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.