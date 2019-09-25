Search
Home > Curved security door installed at Deakin University
Related Supplier News
ATDC’s retractable doors secure Torquay Catholic primary school
ATDC’s retractable doors secure ...
ATDC recently installed their S05 commercial grade retractable security doors at Lisieux Catholic Primary School in Torquay, Victoria.
Expandable security doors installed at Gympie Aquatic Centre
Expandable security doors installed ...
High quality expandable security doors from ATDC were recently installed at the newly opened Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre in Queensland.
ATDC installs 20m expanding security door at Sydney healthcare facility
ATDC installs 20m expanding security ...
An expanding security door from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) was recently installed for a new healthcare facility in Sydney.

Curved security door installed at Deakin University

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 25 September 2019
Supplier News
article image The security door traversed a 90-degree turn through a 600mm curved radius
logo
028723 2800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their curved security door at the after hour canteen as part of the upgrade project executed for the existing library at the Burwood Campus of Deakin University.

ATDC’s S08 curved security door was specified by Ian McEwan Designs of Surrey Hills, Victoria and the project managers for the job were the North Melbourne-based Harris HMC.

Measuring approximately 9m wide x 3.2m high, the security door features a satin black powdercoat finish. The door traversed a 90-degree turn through a 600mm curved radius and was supported from above by a structural support beam that followed the entire length of the span and the contours of the opening.

With no floor tracking, lock up was achieved through a series of multiple intermediate up/down locking mechanisms to achieve a seamless security solution.

For further information on ATDC’s unique curved security doors, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Security Doors