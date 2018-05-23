Crowd control barriers securing retail space at transit hubs

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Massive railway station expansions in Sydney and Melbourne have led to the creation of valuable new retail floor space. This phenomenon can, for instance, be observed at Wynyard, Central Station, Barrangaroo and the Northwest Metro Line in Sydney where retail spaces have come up following expansion.

Crowd control barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) are being used to secure both permanent and pop up retail spaces within transit hubs at airports, railway stations and hospital storefronts.

ATDC has supplied its crowd control barriers to secure retail spaces at Central Station and Wynyard. These barriers have also been employed at both Sydney and Melbourne International and Domestic Airports to secure thousands of square metres of retail space.

Safe and easy to operate, ATDC's crowd control barriers have been tested against the relevant OH&S legislation and are also NATA tested against the Australian Standards for temporary Fencing and Hoarding.

Key features of ATDC’s crowd control barriers include trackless, portable and flexible design; modular configuration allowing unlimited width apertures (at any angle) without the need for any removable mullions; standard heights; heavy duty non marking thermoplastic bottom castors; and numerous wall mounted and floor fixed locking options.

ATDC's crowd control gates are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional towns across the country including Newcastle, Geelong, Townsville, and Sunshine and Gold Coast regions. In addition, they are also exported throughout the Asia Pacific, South East Asia, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

