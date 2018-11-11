Search
Commercial stackable doors installed at Kirrawee retail project

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 11 November 2018
Supplier News
article image ATDC’s 300mm stackable doors were installed at the entrances to the shopping centre in the South Village project
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their quality commercial grade stackable doors at a large commercial and retail project in South Village, Kirrawee in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire.

Specified by the Darlinghurst, Sydney-based architectural firm Turner Studio, ATDC’s 300mm stackable doors finished in a special Interpon Charcoal Matt powdercoat were installed at the entrances to the shopping centre in the South Village project.

The perforated mesh infill doors spanned across two shopping centre entranceways at the South Village project, covering very large expanses, which measured in excess of 15m wide x 4m high.

Key features of ATDC’s stackable doors included special emergency breakout doors incorporated within the doors for BCA egress compliance; and unique up/down locking mechanisms helping achieve seamless lock up for the customer while eliminating the need for any floor track to achieve lock up.

The project manager for the job was the Redfern-based Deicorp.

For additional technical and product information on ATDC’s stackable doors, please visit their website or contact toll free on 1800657435.

