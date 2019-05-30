Search
Commercial security doors protect TK Maxx’s Oxley store

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 30 May 2019
Supplier News
article image Commercial grade security doors from ATDC at TK Maxx’s store in Oxley
Commercial grade security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were recently installed at TK Maxx’s store in Oxley near Brisbane. TK Maxx, a subsidiary of the American clothing, footwear and home goods company TJX Companies, is a global operation with more than 500 stores in the UK, Europe and Australia.

ATDC’s retractable security doors are Australian Standards compliant with their triple contact locking mechanisms and are fully retractable, folding sideways out of sight when not in use. These shutters allow the retailer to maximise visual display of merchandise during trading hours.

ATDC’s premium grade security doors are becoming the product of choice for many leading international and national companies.

For more information, please visit the ATDC website or call toll free on 1800657435 from any location in Australia.

